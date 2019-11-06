IZ*ONE abruptly cancel comeback showcase in light of Ahn Joon Young PD admitting to vote rigging accusations

On November 7, Off The Record Entertainment released a curt official statement to various media outlets, announcing that IZ*ONE's comeback showcase for their upcoming 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ', scheduled for this November 11, has been cancelled.

The label gave no reasons as to why the showcase was called off, but media outlets primarily coined the ongoing developments in Mnet's vote rigging controversy surrounding 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48' as decisive factors.

Earlier on November 6, news outlets reported that Ahn Joon Young PD of the hit 'Produce' series recently admitted to rigging the final votes on Mnet's 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48'. The PD denied any vote rigging in previous seasons, including 'Produce 101' season 1 and season 2.

Due to the fact that project girl group IZ*ONE was born directly out of the winning contestants of 'Produce 48', fans have been thrown into a state of chaos in light of the controversy's recent developments, some even announcing their departure from the WIZ*ONE fandom.



Meanwhile, IZ*ONE plan on launching a comeback show via Mnet and M2 this November 11, 'Comeback: IZ*ONE BLOOM*IZ'. The project group is signed to Off The Record Entertainment until April of 2021.

