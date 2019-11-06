17

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE abruptly cancel comeback showcase in light of Ahn Joon Young PD admitting to vote rigging accusations

On November 7, Off The Record Entertainment released a curt official statement to various media outlets, announcing that IZ*ONE's comeback showcase for their upcoming 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ', scheduled for this November 11, has been cancelled. 

The label gave no reasons as to why the showcase was called off, but media outlets primarily coined the ongoing developments in Mnet's vote rigging controversy surrounding 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48' as decisive factors.

Earlier on November 6, news outlets reported that Ahn Joon Young PD of the hit 'Produce' series recently admitted to rigging the final votes on Mnet's 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48'. The PD denied any vote rigging in previous seasons, including 'Produce 101' season 1 and season 2. 

Due to the fact that project girl group IZ*ONE was born directly out of the winning contestants of 'Produce 48', fans have been thrown into a state of chaos in light of the controversy's recent developments, some even announcing their departure from the WIZ*ONE fandom. 

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE plan on launching a comeback show via Mnet and M2 this November 11, 'Comeback: IZ*ONE BLOOM*IZ'. The project group is signed to Off The Record Entertainment until April of 2021. 

trogdorthe8th6,109 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

I mean, they had to do this really. People are going to grill them asking if they knew, and others are going to keep speculating who is or isn't supposed to be in the group. It's a mess, so I'll be interested to see how they handle the rest of the comeback itself. They might be waiting to see what further information comes out before they make that decision, because it would be chaos for them if right in the middle of the comeback it was possibly revealed that certain members didn't legitimately win their spots in the group. I swear, there have been so many extreme highs and lows going on in K-pop this year, it's been crazy.

thaliia3 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

I'm just worried about the girls.

Ps.Still going to buy their album.

