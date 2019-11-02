'I Live Alone', 'Knowing Bros', and 'My Wife's Cooking' tops brand value ranking for variety shows

'I Live Alone' has topped the brand value ranking for variety shows in November.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, MBC's 'I Live Alone' was at the top of the November data, followed by JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' and TV Chosun's 'My Wife's Cooking'. 164,841,989 pieces of data were examined from October 2nd to November 2nd.





The rest of the shows ranked were, in order, 'My Ugly Ducking', 'Radio Star', 'Superman Returns', 'Same Bed, Different Dreams', 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', 'Running Man', 'Hangout with Yoo', 'Laborhood on Hire', 'New Journey to the West', 'Masked Singer', 'Mr. House Husband', 'Immortal Song', 'Laws of the Jungle', 'JTBC Soccer', 'Three Meals a Day', 'Burning Youth', 'Begin Again', 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant', 'Point of Omniscient Interference', 'Where is My Home', 'National Singing Competition', 'Siberia Advance Party', 'Little Forest', 'Funding Together', 'Boss in the Mirror', 'All the Butlers', and 'Fun-storant'.

Congratulations to 'I Live Alone'.