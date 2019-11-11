H.O.T's Moon Hee Jun shares photos of dramatic 17kg (37 lbs.) weight loss; opens up about past diet struggles

Moon Hee Jun has just undergone a huge weight loss!

The H.O.T member recently lost 17kg (roughly 37 lbs.) and shared a number of photos of his weight loss transformation. While he is known for having 'yo-yo' dieted on and off throughout the years, he is calling it his 'final diet,' insisting that this time the weight loss is for good.

When discussing his weight loss with the press, Moon Hee Jun admitted that he has 'yo-yo' dieted roughly 38 times in his life, having tried a variety of different weight loss methods. However, the diet strategies would become more and more extreme every time. His health suffered as a result, experiencing severe dizziness and a lack of energy.



However, this time around, he worked with diet and exercise professionals who were able to bring his weight down from 85kg (187 lbs.) to 68kg (150 lbs.), returning to a weight much closer to that of when he first debuted.



"Whenever I diet, I exercise hard or strictly cut out carbohydrates, but this time, I regularly made sure to eat three meals a day and even without working out as much as I used to, I lost weight a lot better. It was really exciting," he revealed, adding that he did not experience the dizziness and his health improved a lot. "Now I plan to work on maintaining my weight, so I don't have to 'yo-yo' again."







Check out Moon Hee Jun's before-and-after photos below!