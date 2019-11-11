Newkidd drops group teaser + Hansol and Jinkwon's teaser images for 'Come'

Newkidd has dropped more teaser images for 'Come'.



The boys will be coming back with their 2nd single 'Come', and they've now released their group teaser image as well as teaser images for Hansol and Jinkwon. As previously reported, the rookie boy group are making a comeback 7 months after their transformation with "Tu Eres" this past April.



Stay tuned for updates on Newkidd's comeback with their upcoming single 'Come'!



