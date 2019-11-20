GOT7, NU'EST, Red Velvet, BTS, TWICE, & more announced as 1st performing lineup for '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'!

Here's the first lineup of performing artists for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'!

The upcoming year-end music festival's 1st lineup of artists is made up of K-Pop stars who had the honor of taking home #1 trophies this past year on SBS's 'Inkigayo', including GOT7, NU'EST, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, BTS, Seventeen, and TWICE!

Meanwhile, the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' is set to take place this December 25 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, airing live worldwide. Stay tuned for even more performing artist announcements, coming soon!



