Brand New music once again warns strict legal action against malicious comments & rumors

On November 20, entertainment label Brand New Music issued a strict statement of warning against malicious comments and rumors.

Read the label's statement below:

"Hello, this is Brand New Music. First, we want to sincerely thank the fans for their faithful love toward our label artists.



We have recently come to the conclusion that some of the ongoing malicious rumors, the unchecked spread of false truths, and various malicious actions defaming the character of our artists and their morality as well as reckless slander, have gone out of hand; as a result, we clearly notify our intentions to take strict legal action.



Utilizing the evidence and documents sent in by fans as well as evidence we have obtained through our own monitoring, we will be responding with strong legal action without any settlements, and also clarify that various lawsuits we filed against malicious commenters in the past have come to a conclusion with the offenders receiving strict punishments for their crimes.



Observing some of the recent cases involving malicious online attacks, we can see that the court has strengthened punishments against offenders who take part in activities such as listed above. We also promise to respond to such actions very strongly to ensure that such actions do not happen again in the future, and also promise to do our best in protecting our label artists at all times.



Once again, we want to thank all of the fans who love and cherish Brand New Music's artists, and we ask for your continued support and attention. Thank you."



Meanwhile, Brand New Music is home to idol groups such as AB6IX, Boys Da Capo, and X1 member Lee Eun Sang, as well as musicians like Yang Da Il, Bumkey, GREE, Hanhae, etc.