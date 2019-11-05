WINNER call out Song Min Ho on 'Idol Room'

WINNER called out fellow member Song Min Ho on 'Idol Room'.



On the November 5th episode, the group members opened up about how they disappointed each other, and Song Min Ho was called out as the king of being late. According to WINNER, Song Min Ho is continuously late for everything, inconveniencing the other members.



Song Min Ho's roommate Kim Jin Woo had something to say as well. He revealed a lamp he loved was lost, and he suspects Song Min Ho was behind the disappearance. Kim Jin Woo also added that Song Min Ho ate his yogurt, and Song Min Ho explained, "Our manager said that he bought some and told me to eat it, so I did."

In other news, WINNER recently made a comeback with "SOSO".