Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Girls' Generation's YoonA spotted at Incheon Airport wearing all black to mourn Hara's passing, netizens react

Girls' Generation's YoonA joined many of her colleagues as she wore black to express her condolences for Hara's passing.

The star was seen arriving at Incheon Airport to prepare to leave for Vietnam to perform at the Asia Artist Awards. 

Netizens have been reacting, stating: 

"Her heart must be so heavy. Travel safely."

"YoonA's heart must be very burdened. I knew they were close."

"It's clear that she's grieving, in her expressions and outfit."

The tragic news of Hara's passing has shaken the Korean entertainment industry to the core not long after Sulli's passing. What are your thoughts on this? 

taichou_san952 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

and the kmedia still busying capture her pic despite knowing its not really a right time for it? sometimes i wonder does kmedia ppl really inhumane or what

Violetta1231,664 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Sulli and Hara had so many friends. It speaks well of them.

