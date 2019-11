SPOTV

Girls' Generation's YoonA is impressing netizens and making trending headlines with her amazing and mature look.

On November 21, the idol and actress appeared at the '40th Blue Dragon Movie Awards' in Paradise City, Incheon wearing an elegant black dress with a back cutout, contrasting her pure and light image.

Netizens are loving the more mature look and are saying:





"There is no day where YoonA isn't pretty."

"God level beauty."

"Legendary."

What do you think of YoonA's look?

