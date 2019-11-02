12

Former Sechkies member Kang Sung Hoon to host a fan meeting at the end of the month

Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon will be hosting a fan meeting on November 30 at 6 PM KST. On November 2, he posted a notice about his fan meeting on his Instagram. In his previous post, he has said the event will be free of charge to show appreciation for his fans. 

Kang Sung Hoon has left the group after a number of controversies and is no longer a YG artist. Earlier last month, he has denied the allegation that he has sold gifts from his fans. Fans are expecting him to candidly talk about controversies at this fan meeting. 

_ 안녕하세요. 강성훈입니다. 기다려주신 팬미팅에 대해 알려드립니다. 더 세심하게 준비하다 보니 공지가 늦어진 점 양해 부탁드립니다. . 팬미팅은 내일 11월 3일 저녁 8시부터 아래 링크를 통해 신청 가능합니다. 네이버 아이디로만 로그인이 가능하니 아이디를 미리 준비해 주세요. . 오랜 시간 기다려 주신 분들에게 감사의 마음을 전하며, 팬미팅 장소와 행사 진행과 관련된 내용은 내일 저녁 7시 링크를 통해 공개됩니다. . * link - www.kangsunghoon191130.co.kr - 大家好，此次粉丝见面会让大家等待已久。 因为做了充分的准备，导致此次公告延迟，敬请谅解。 明天11月3日晚上8点开始可以通过以下链接申请参加粉丝见面会。 请使用naver id登陆，国外粉丝们请提前申请naver id。 向等待已久的各位表示感谢，有关粉丝见面会场所和活动内容将于明晚7点通过链接公开。 * link - www.kangsunghoon191130.co.kr - Hello, this is Kang, Sung Hoon. I want to personally inform you more about the upcoming fan meeting. I apologize for the late notice. I've been putting in a lot of hours and work into making sure everything is perfect. The tickets for the fan meeting will be available starting November 3rd at 8PM (Korean Time) in the link below this page. Tickets will only be sold for Naver users, so please be sure to make an ID if you do not have one. I want to personally thank all the fans from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much for waiting, and anticipating upon our time together. More informations will be posted tomorrow (Nov. 3rd @ 7PM). *Ticket Link: www.kangsunghoon191130.co.kr

He has an ugly personality. Can't believe he still has fans.

Isn’t this the guy that said that all male idols have been ugly since TVXQ? 😂😂 I agree that none have come close to Jaejoong visually but I can name 50 since that time that are better looking than this guy just off the top of my head.

