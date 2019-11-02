Former Sechkies member Kang Sung Hoon to host a fan meeting at the end of the month

Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon will be hosting a fan meeting on November 30 at 6 PM KST. On November 2, he posted a notice about his fan meeting on his Instagram. In his previous post, he has said the event will be free of charge to show appreciation for his fans.



Kang Sung Hoon has left the group after a number of controversies and is no longer a YG artist. Earlier last month, he has denied the allegation that he has sold gifts from his fans. Fans are expecting him to candidly talk about controversies at this fan meeting.



