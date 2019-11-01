96

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

#FightForWonho and more hashtags trending worldwide for former MONSTA X member Wonho

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has the top three trends worldwide on Twitter as fans speak out against his contract termination with Starship Entertainment.

Wonho recently left the group after allegations of not paying back money, juvenile detention, and illegal activities were brought up by former reality star Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee.

The hashtags, #FightForWonho, #StarshipWeWantAnAnswer, and #WeSupportMONSTAX have been used by global and Korean fans alike to express their thoughts on this matter. 

What do you think? 

Visenya55527 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Monbebe let’s keep fighting. We r not letting this bad week progress into bad years. We r putting an end to all the rumours. We will bring our won ho home.

Ana288567 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I truly believe fans can bring him back, companies and politics or whatever they have against him, its nothing compared with their fans, as long as his fans fights there's hope

