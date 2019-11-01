FightForWonho and more hashtags trending worldwide for former MONSTA X member Wonho

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has the top three trends worldwide on Twitter as fans speak out against his contract termination with Starship Entertainment.

Wonho recently left the group after allegations of not paying back money, juvenile detention, and illegal activities were brought up by former reality star Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee.

The hashtags, #FightForWonho, #StarshipWeWantAnAnswer, and #WeSupportMONSTAX have been used by global and Korean fans alike to express their thoughts on this matter.

