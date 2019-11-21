Eric Nam answers questions about dating in front of former 'We Got Married' partner MAMAMOO's Solar

Eric Nam was asked to answer questions about dating in front of former 'We Got Married' partner MAMAMOO's Solar.



On the November 21st installment of 'Cultwo Show', Eric Nam and MAMAMOO featured as guests, and he discussed his new English track "Congratulations", saying, "The lyrics are about congratulating a breakup. The lyrics are sarcastic." DJ Kim Tae Gyun then asked him how recently he broke up with his girlfriend, and the singer responded, "It's not like that. I was surprised because you asked so suddenly."



DJ Shin Bong Sun continued to press Eric, asking, "You wrote the lyrics and composed the song yourself, so we're asking you these kinds of questions. Did you break up?"



Eric Nam responded, "No. It's true the lyrics include my experiences though." He was then asked if he was dating anyone as the MAMAMOO members and his former 'We Got Married' partner Solar looked on. He answered, "I'm not dating anyone right now," making everyone laugh.



In other news, Eric Nam recently made his comeback with "Congratulations", and MAMAMOO returned with their song "Hip".



