MAMAMOO bounce in 'HIP' MV

MAMAMOO have dropped their music video for "HIP"!



In the MV, MAMAMOO bounce with their choreography and take on their multi-universe concept with different personas. "HIP" is the title song of the girl group's second full album 'reality in BLACK', and it's about being "hip" wherever you go or whatever you do.



Watch MAMAMOO's "HIP" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!