Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO bounce in 'HIP' MV

MAMAMOO have dropped their music video for "HIP"!

In the MV, MAMAMOO bounce with their choreography and take on their multi-universe concept with different personas. "HIP" is the title song of the girl group's second full album 'reality in BLACK', and it's about being "hip" wherever you go or whatever you do.

Watch MAMAMOO's "HIP" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Dumbuya_Isatou585 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I love their outfits...mamamoo always slays

sparklepeach79129 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

absolutely love this comeback ! this song has their earlier days sounds mixed with their new style <3<3

