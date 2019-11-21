Son Dam Bi greets viewers before finale of 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Son Dam Bi greeted viewers before the finale of KBS drama 'When the Camellia Blooms'.



On November 21, Son Dam Bi's label KeyEast revealed the above video of the actress, who thanked viewers, saying, "Thank you very much to the people who's given their love to 'When the Camellia Blooms'. I was happy living in the role of Hyangmi. Because of the viewers, I was able to receive a lot of love, so I'll be able to send Hyangmi away in a good mood."



To play the character of part-time pub employee Hyangmi, Son Dam Bi paid attention to details like undyed hair roots and imperfect nail polish for her first drama role in 3 years. She continued, "I ask that you give me a lot of love in the future as well."



The finale of 'When the Camellia Blooms' airs on November 21 at 9:50PM KST. Have you been watching the drama?