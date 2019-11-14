7

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Eric Nam drops 'Congratulations' feat. Marc E. Bassy MV!

AKP STAFF

Eric Nam has dropped his music video for "Congratulations" featuring Marc E. Bassy.

"Congratulations" is the title track of Eric Nam's first ever English album 'Before We Begin', and it features American singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy. 

Listen to Eric Nam's new song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. Eric Nam
  2. CONGRATULATIONS
  3. MARC E BASSY
1 509 Share 100% Upvoted

0

She_her_her478 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

"Congratulations" Eric this song a delicious serve of your addictive vocals and smooth charm .

Share
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO bounce in 'HIP' MV
1 hour ago   7   1,708
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLINKS Trend that #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG
4 hours ago   47   14,792
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO bounce in 'HIP' MV
1 hour ago   7   1,708
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLINKS Trend that #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG
4 hours ago   47   14,792

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND