Eric Nam has dropped his music video for "Congratulations" featuring Marc E. Bassy.
"Congratulations" is the title track of Eric Nam's first ever English album 'Before We Begin', and it features American singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy.
Listen to Eric Nam's new song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
7
0
Posted by1 hour ago
Eric Nam drops 'Congratulations' feat. Marc E. Bassy MV!
Eric Nam has dropped his music video for "Congratulations" featuring Marc E. Bassy.
1 509 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment