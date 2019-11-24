19

Posted by danisurst

Emotional fans respond to Goo Hara's bittersweet final Instagram post

Upon news of Goo Hara's untimely passing, the content of her final social media post has become a hot topic in the media.

On November 23 KST, she had taken to her personal Instagram account to share a selfie of her laying in bed, looking directly into the camera. The image was paired with the caption: "Sleep well."

After the news of her death came out, a number of fans took to the post to leave their respects to the artist, leaving comments like: "Goodnight," "I hope that only good things happen for you in the wonderful place where you are. Rest in peace," and "Please go to a good place."

Meanwhile, the former KARA member was found unconscious at her Gangnam residence on November 24 KST. The police are currently looking into the details of the situation, including a cause of death.

View this post on Instagram

잘자

A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on

hannieonni3 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I am so incredibly sad today knowing that this could have been prevented. Why are these talented, beautiful women being left alone when we know how much they are struggling. It's not a secret.

Soulbrother324 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Mad love goes out to Kamilia and KARA.... She was a close friend to Sulli, it would've been hard not being able to be home for Sulli's funeral also. Korea really needs to start acknowledging mental health more, Every country has depression, it isn't a "flaw" or a "weakness", your people are dying...

