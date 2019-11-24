Emotional fans respond to Goo Hara's bittersweet final Instagram post

Upon news of Goo Hara's untimely passing, the content of her final social media post has become a hot topic in the media.



On November 23 KST, she had taken to her personal Instagram account to share a selfie of her laying in bed, looking directly into the camera. The image was paired with the caption: "Sleep well."



After the news of her death came out, a number of fans took to the post to leave their respects to the artist, leaving comments like: "Goodnight," "I hope that only good things happen for you in the wonderful place where you are. Rest in peace," and "Please go to a good place."



Meanwhile, the former KARA member was found unconscious at her Gangnam residence on November 24 KST. The police are currently looking into the details of the situation, including a cause of death.



View this post on Instagram 잘자 A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:04am PST