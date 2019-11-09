Cosmic Girls reveal moving teaser for 'As You Wish'

Cosmic Girls have revealed their moving teaser for 'As You Wish'.
As you can see below, the teaser image is set in a classroom setting with the Cosmic Girls members in equestrian-style outfits. 'As You Wish' is the girl group's upcoming seventh mini album dropping on November 19 KST.
Take a look at Cosmic Girls' 'As You Wish' moving teaser below!
