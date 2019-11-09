30

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Cosmic Girls reveal moving teaser for 'As You Wish'

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have revealed their moving teaser for 'As You Wish'.

As you can see below, the teaser image is set in a classroom setting with the Cosmic Girls members in equestrian-style outfits. 'As You Wish' is the girl group's upcoming seventh mini album dropping on November 19 KST.

Take a look at Cosmic Girls' 'As You Wish' moving teaser below!

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. AS YOU WISH
2 2,192 Share 75% Upvoted

3

kpopfan7205 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I'm excited for this comeback but lol at this "moving teaser" It just looks hilarious idk

Share

0

pink_oracle3,758 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

That's actually a little bit creepy. lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Interpol Red Notice issued for actress Yoon Ji-oh
20 hours ago   17   11,701

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND