CIX will be coming back with a more intense concept.

The group will be coming back with their 2nd mini-album 'HELLO Chapter 2: Hello, Strange Place'. They've released two album covers for their 2nd mini-album, and the logo has a compass-like or perhaps even a clock-like design to it. The blue version is called the 'Hello' version while the red version is called the 'Strange Place' version.

CIX will be back on November 19th at 6PM KST.