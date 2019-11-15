35

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

BTS's Jimin tops individual boy group member brand values this month, G-Dragon makes first entry in 2nd place

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released its brand value rankings for individual boy group members in the month of November, after analyzing big data of 565 male idols from October 15 through November 15, 2019. 

Taking up the first place spot once again with an overwhelming 9,861,176 points was BTS member Jimin, followed by Big Bang's G-Dragon who made his first ever entry on the brand value analysis rankings this month, in second place with 8,744,418 points. Next, BTS member Jungkook came in third with a total of 6,845,846 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, BTS's Jin, BTS's SUGA, NU'EST's Minhyun, BTS's RM, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and NU'EST's Baekho.

  1. G-Dragon
  2. Jungkook
  3. Jimin
12 5,364 Share 83% Upvoted

14

heretic1301 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

G-Dragon damnnn he is the best...he just got out of military #Kwonjiyong #Kingofkpop

Share

11

IdolMessanger85 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Yes SIR, ONE OF A KIND 😌

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND