Limitless unveil two new Chinese members ahead of 'Wish Wish' comeback!

Rookie boy group Limitless has finally unveiled their two new members - C.I and J-Jin from Hunan, China!

In their first official teaser profile images, Limitless's new members C.I and J-Jin impress with chic charisma and style, also listing a few facts like their hometowns, birthdays, and Chinese names.

Meanwhile, Limitless will be returning this coming November 28 as a revamped, 6-member group, adding C.I and J-Jin alongside original members Jang Moon Bok, Heesuk, Raychan, and A.M. This will mark the group's first ever comeback since the release of their debut album 'Dream Play' in July of this year.

Stay tuned for more of Limitless's 'Wish Wish' teasers!



