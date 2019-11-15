7

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Limitless unveil two new Chinese members ahead of 'Wish Wish' comeback!

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group Limitless has finally unveiled their two new members - C.I and J-Jin from Hunan, China!

In their first official teaser profile images, Limitless's new members C.I and J-Jin impress with chic charisma and style, also listing a few facts like their hometowns, birthdays, and Chinese names. 

Meanwhile, Limitless will be returning this coming November 28 as a revamped, 6-member group, adding C.I and J-Jin alongside original members Jang Moon Bok, Heesuk, Raychan, and A.M. This will mark the group's first ever comeback since the release of their debut album 'Dream Play' in July of this year. 

Stay tuned for more of Limitless's 'Wish Wish' teasers!

  1. Jang Moon Bok
  2. Limitless
1 752 Share 78% Upvoted

-1

Nicole_Cervantes437 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Ooo... those are some good looking boys 😯

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND