BTS, Psy, and Girls' Generation's songs listed on Billboard's 'The 100 Songs that Defined the Decade (2010s)'

As we approach 2020 and the end of the 2010s, Billboard decided to look back on the 100 songs that defined the decade. Three K-pop artists were listed on Billboard's 'The 100 Songs that Defined the Decade' list: BTS, Psy, and Girls' Generation.

BTS's "I Need U", Girls' Generation's "I Got A Boy", and Psy's "Gangnam Style" were included in the list alongside hits such as "Let It Go" by Idina Menzel and "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars. 

BTS's "I Need U" was lauded for its storytelling and emotional arrangement, while Girls' Generation's "I Got A Boy" was praised for its unique use of sounds and genre-bending nature. Psy's "Gangnam Style" obviously made the cut as its viral popularity became a part of meme culture and broke global YouTube records with its music video, becoming the first video on the platform to reach 1 Billion views.

Congratulations to all three artists!

mellikekpop13 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Of course, Gangnam Style's there 😂 I love all these songs (not really as much for Gangnam style but I mean, the biggest of memes) so I'm proud of them!

maragana830 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Before "Gangnam Style", I hardly knew of anyone else who knew of K-Pop (some knew of "Nobody" by Wonder Girls and some Asian people I knew were fans of DBSK, SuJu, and Big Bang). There was probably even only one YouTube channel that I knew of who were making MV reactions before "Gangnam Style". Then, PSY began to appear on Ellen, the AMAs, the TODAY show, and the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square and K-Pop in the West probably hasn't been the same since.

