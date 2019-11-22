BTS, Psy, and Girls' Generation's songs listed on Billboard's 'The 100 Songs that Defined the Decade (2010s)'

As we approach 2020 and the end of the 2010s, Billboard decided to look back on the 100 songs that defined the decade. Three K-pop artists were listed on Billboard's 'The 100 Songs that Defined the Decade' list: BTS, Psy, and Girls' Generation.

BTS's "I Need U", Girls' Generation's "I Got A Boy", and Psy's "Gangnam Style" were included in the list alongside hits such as "Let It Go" by Idina Menzel and "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars.

BTS's "I Need U" was lauded for its storytelling and emotional arrangement, while Girls' Generation's "I Got A Boy" was praised for its unique use of sounds and genre-bending nature. Psy's "Gangnam Style" obviously made the cut as its viral popularity became a part of meme culture and broke global YouTube records with its music video, becoming the first video on the platform to reach 1 Billion views.

Congratulations to all three artists!

