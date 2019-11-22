J.Y Park reveals MV teaser for his new release "Fever" with Cho Yeo Jeong

J.Y. Park has revealed the first MV teaser for his collaboration track "Fever" with Cho Yeo Jeong.
J.Y. Park uploaded a short teaser to his personal Instagram account with the caption: "bring your wildest fantasies."
The teaser depicts J.Y. Park and Cho Yeo Jeong sharing an elevator before the lights go out and a spotlight comes on, implying that the MV will indeed be fulfilling viewers' wildest fantasies.
The MV is set to release on November 30th so stay tuned for more updates.
