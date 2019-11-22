5

Big Bang's Taeyang rocks a buzz cut, sunglasses, and neon in recent Instagram update

Big Bang's Taeyang uploaded a shot of him rocking a buzz cut and sunglasses in a recent Instagram update.

Taeyang is seen enjoying a coffee as he enjoys his time off after discharging from the military. Headlines imply that photos of the famous star were taken by none other than Taeyang's wife, actress Min Hyo Rin!

Netizens have been commenting their suggestions for the star, stating: 

"I'm jealous of the shape of his head."

"Please grow your hair."

"Leave YG!"

What do you think of Taeyang's look? 

Taeyang rocks ANY look LOL I've yet to see him look uncool :D

