Sungmin releases more childlike teaser images for his solo debut mini album 'Orgel'

Sungmin has unveiled another set of childlike teaser images for his 1st mini album, 'Orgel'. 

Overall, Sungmin's concept images released so far all exude an air of thoughtfulness, hinting at the quiet, acoustic sound of his upcoming title track also called "Orgel". In his newest teasers below, Sungmin can be seen sitting in thought on a large newspaper boat, or lying idly across sheets of coloring and spelling practice material. 

Sungmin's official solo debut with his 1st mini album 'Orgel' is set for this November 22 at 6 PM KST. 

