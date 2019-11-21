12

BLACKPINK surpasses Fifth Harmony and Little Mix to become the most followed girl group on Spotify

BLACKPINK has become the most followed girl group on Spotify

The lauded girl group recently hit 9,604,061 followers and became the most followed girl group globally on Spotify, surpassing groups such as Fifth Harmony and Little Mix. The huge record-breaking achievement is a notable one considering that Spotify encompasses global audiences, proving the group's worldwide popularity. 

The group has been amassing a number of records, including being the first K-pop group to have 10 million followers on Youtube, allowing them to win the 'Diamond Creator Award' from Youtube. BLACKPINK currently has 30 million followers on Youtube as well. 

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their achievements.

Didn't we already see an article in regards to this?

And yg still not giving them a comeback... This is devastating for us blinks... Where are they? What the hell are they doing?? We have not seen any of the members since

