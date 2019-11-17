Cosmic Girls have a whimsical night in MV teaser for 'As You Wish'

Cosmic Girls have released a music video teaser for "As You Wish"!

The video was released on November 18 KST through their agency Starship Entertainment's official YouTube channel. In the clip, the members are seen in a concept filled with vivid blues, purples, and pinks, surrounded by stars as they play and dance together under an evening sky.

Meanwhile, "As You Wish" is the title track on the group's latest mini album of the same name. The album is set for release on November 19 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full music video teaser above!