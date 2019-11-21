Actor Kim Woo Bin looks healthy and happy in his first public appearance since his battle with cancer

SPORTS CHOSUN

Actor Kim Woo Bin has appeared in public looking fully recovered after his battle with cancer.

On November 11, the actor appeared at the 40th Blue Dragon Movie Awards and looks healthy and happy, much to the delight of his fans. Decked up in a fancy suit, Kim Woo Bin looks just as he did before and we're glad he has recovered.

Fans have been commenting:

"You're still so handsome."

"It's good to see you. I hope you stay healthy as you work on new projects."

"We hope to see good work from you soon!"

The actor was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. Welcome back Kim Woo Bin!

