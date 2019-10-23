VICTON's Byungchan tries experimental fashion in 'Nylon' + explains why he decided to become an idol

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant and VICTON member Byungchan took on a series of bold, experimental fashion styles for next month's 'Nylon' magazine!

Using his chic visuals and tall, lengthy proportions to his advantage, Byungchan pulled off interesting combinations featuring flashy colors, big and wide shapes, and more. During his interview, Byungchan discussed how he ended up changing his dream career from police officer to singer. "I was always interested in dance," the idol revealed, "So I watched all kinds of performances, and wanted to experience the cheers and the atmosphere for myself. I desired to become someone who could give people strength by doing something that I like."



Byungchan named "confidence" as the most important factor when asked to give advice to other aspiring idol trainees and hopefuls, not just in auditions but in all challenges. Next, the idol chose SHINee's Taemin as his current role model, finally shared his immediate goals with, "I don't want to feel comfortable, but reach higher. I want to be successful in VICTON promotions, and also try various things in my solo promotions. The success of VICTON's upcoming album is a part of my immediate goals. After enduring many experiences and growing over time, I notice how much I've changed when I listen to the new songs we recorded. You'll be able to witness an upgraded version of Byungchan."

Check out some of Byungchan's unique pictorial previews, below.