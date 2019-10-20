TWICE's Mina surprises fans by making unscheduled appearance at anniversary fan meeting

Mina surprised fans by showing up to TWICE's October 20 fan meeting!





The member, who has been taking a break from promotional activities with the group, appeared at the group's fourth debut anniversary fan meeting 'Once Halloween 2' at Seoul's Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium.





According to press sources, Mina was not scheduled to attend, making her appearance all the more of a big treat for fans. During the event, she not only greeted her fans, but participated in performing various songs with the group.



Meanwhile, it was previously announced by JYP Entertainment that Mina would be absent from the group's new album promotions due to her anxiety disorder.

