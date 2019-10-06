2

VICTON confirms November comeback date with 6 members without Seungwoo

AKP STAFF

VICTON has confirmed their comeback date.

Play M Entertainment said, "VICTON will be coming back on November 4th. We will reveal details of the album later. VICTON will be showing an upgraded image. The members are preparing for their comeback through recording and jacket filming, so we ask you to look forward to it.

This will be their first comeback since "Time of Sorrow" in May 2018, as well as their first comeback without leader Seungwoo while he is with X1. The album is also right on time with their 3rd anniversary on November 9th.

