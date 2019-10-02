UP10TION reveal official honey-themed fan light stick!

UP10TION have revealed their official fan light stick!



After unveiling their adorable official colors 'Yellow UP,' 'Lemon Chrome,' and 'Honey,' UP10TION have revealed a similarly sweet light stick. As you can see below, the official light stick follows a honey pot theme in yellow tones to complement their fan club name HONEY10.



In other news, UP10TION celebrated their 4th anniversary last month.



What do you think of the group's official light stick?





