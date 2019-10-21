17

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TXT calls BTS their wings at recent showcase for 'The Dream Chapter: Magic’

AKP STAFF

TXT has revealed that BTS is the group's wings.

The junior boy group at Big Hit Entertainment recently held a showcase for their album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic’ where they expressed their gratitude towards their label seniors and the pressures of living up to the expectations of being a Big Hit boy group. Member Soobin stated: "We are aware BTS and Big Hit gave us big wings. In order to fly high, we need strong bodies. That’s why we are preparing diligently. We will work hard to become artists that BTS are proud of." 

The boys also stated that their biggest dream is to receive awards at end-of-the-year shows and perform for as many people as possible.

We wish TXT the best of luck in their promotions. 

  1. TXT
3 1,171 Share 68% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise7,849 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

They're so adorable, man. It must be hard for them, people will always say their success is down to being BTS' junior group. But they are very hard working, talented and have released good music. I hope people start seeing them as TXT rather than just BTS' juniors and actually give them a chance.

Share

0

followyourarrow118 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

you know in a way i feel sorry for them, they will never be out from underneath bts's shadow, cause sadly almost 90% who follow them either love bts and just stan cause txt is they're brother group or are a bighit stan ...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
2 days ago   394   198,121

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND