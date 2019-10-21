TXT calls BTS their wings at recent showcase for 'The Dream Chapter: Magic’

TXT has revealed that BTS is the group's wings.

The junior boy group at Big Hit Entertainment recently held a showcase for their album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic’ where they expressed their gratitude towards their label seniors and the pressures of living up to the expectations of being a Big Hit boy group. Member Soobin stated: "We are aware BTS and Big Hit gave us big wings. In order to fly high, we need strong bodies. That’s why we are preparing diligently. We will work hard to become artists that BTS are proud of."

The boys also stated that their biggest dream is to receive awards at end-of-the-year shows and perform for as many people as possible.

We wish TXT the best of luck in their promotions.