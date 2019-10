Former Tahiti member Jisu has revealed her new life as a pilates instructor.

She has been revealing shots from her life, showing her new beginnings as a pilates instructor. She stated that she first started pilates for fun, but "when I felt that my heart and body were changing, I fell in love with its charm and became someone who can teach it to others."

Jisu recently signed an exclusive contract with Elsac Management and is expected to pursue other activities besides Pilates.