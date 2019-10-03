TWICE win #1 + Performances from October 3rd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, ONEUS came back with "Lit", Jung Se Woon returned with "When it Rains", Jang Woo Hyuk made a comeback with "Weekand", Baek Ji Young returned with "We", Ha Min Woo made his comeback with "Let Me Love U", HashTag came back with "My Style", ARGON made a comeback with "Give Me Dat", PurpleBeck came back with "Dream Line", Kang Si Won returned with "Passionate Love", and Haubi made a comeback with "You're Always My Side".

As for the winners, TWICE and AKMU were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "Feel Special". Congrats to TWICE!



Other artists who performed include TWICE, LABOUM, Saturday, 3YE, ANS, Rhythm Power, Hoody,and G-reyish.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



COMEBACK: ONEUS



COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon



COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk



COMEBACK: Baek Ji Young



COMEBACK: Ha Min Woo



COMEBACK: HashTag



COMEBACK: ARGON



COMEBACK: PurpleBeck



COMEBACK: Kang Si Won



COMEBACK: Haubi



TWICE



LABOUM



Saturday



3YE



ANS



G-reyish



Rhythm Power



Hoody



