Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

TWICE win #1 + Performances from October 3rd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, ONEUS came back with "Lit", Jung Se Woon returned with "When it Rains", Jang Woo Hyuk made a comeback with "Weekand", Baek Ji Young returned with "We", Ha Min Woo made his comeback with "Let Me Love U", HashTag came back with "My Style", ARGON made a comeback with "Give Me Dat", PurpleBeck came back with "Dream Line", Kang Si Won returned with "Passionate Love", and Haubi made a comeback with "You're Always My Side".  

As for the winners, TWICE and AKMU were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "Feel Special". Congrats to TWICE!

Other artists who performed include TWICE, LABOUM, Saturday, 3YE, ANS, Rhythm PowerHoody,and G-reyish.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

COMEBACK: ONEUS

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon

COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk

COMEBACK: Baek Ji Young

COMEBACK: Ha Min Woo

COMEBACK: HashTag

COMEBACK: ARGON

COMEBACK: PurpleBeck

COMEBACK: Kang Si Won

COMEBACK: Haubi

TWICE

LABOUM

Saturday

3YE

ANS

G-reyish

Rhythm Power

Hoody

Down2Earth694 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Congrats to TWICE, TWICE changed the ending pose in today's Feel Special stage.

Does SEVENTEEN's promotion time cut short for this comeback? They didn't show up in Show Champion and MCD this week.

