TWICE win #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Chen, Seventeen, AKMU & more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, K-Tigers Zero debuted with "Side Kick", EXO's Chen came back with "Shall we?", ONEUS returned with "Lit", Jung Se Woon made a comeback with "When it rains", Jang Woo Hyuk returned with "Weekand", Baek Ji Young was back with "We", PurpleBeck made their comeback with "Dream Line", and Kang Si Won made a comeback with "Passionate Love".

As for the winner, AKMU, TWICE, and Bolbbalgan4 were this week's nominees. In the end, TWICE won with their single "Feel Special".

Other performers were TWICE, AKMU, Seventeen, Saturday, 3YE, and ANS.



Check out this week's performances below!



WINNER:



===

DEBUT: K-Tigers Zero



==

COMEBACK: Chen



==

COMEBACK: ONEUS



==

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon



==

COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk



==

COMEBACK: Baek Ji Young



==

COMEBACK: PurpleBeck

==

COMEBACK: Kang Si Won

===

TWICE



==

AKMU



==

Seventeen



==

Saturday



==

3YE

==

ANS

===