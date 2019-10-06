8

TWICE win #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Chen, Seventeen, AKMU & more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, K-Tigers Zero debuted with "Side Kick", EXO's Chen came back with "Shall we?", ONEUS returned with "Lit", Jung Se Woon made a comeback with "When it rains", Jang Woo Hyuk returned with "Weekand", Baek Ji Young was back with "We", PurpleBeck made their comeback with "Dream Line", and Kang Si Won made a comeback with "Passionate Love".

As for the winner, AKMU, TWICE, and Bolbbalgan4 were this week's nominees. In the end, TWICE won with their single "Feel Special".

Other performers were TWICEAKMUSeventeenSaturday3YE, and ANS

Check out this week's performances below!

WINNER:

DEBUT: K-Tigers Zero

COMEBACK: Chen

COMEBACK: ONEUS

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon

COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk

COMEBACK: Baek Ji Young

COMEBACK: PurpleBeck

COMEBACK: Kang Si Won

TWICE

AKMU

Seventeen

Saturday

3YE

ANS

  1. TWICE
  2. INKIGAYO
