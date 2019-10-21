SuperM's 'SuperM: The Beginning' special broadcast to air later this week

SuperM's 'SuperM: The Beginning' is ready to be revealed!

According to SBS, the televised showcase will air on October 25 at 11:10 PM KST and will be the first time the group will be performing together in Korea.



Through 'SuperM: The Beginning,' fans will not only be given a behind-the-scenes look at the group's recent promotions in America, but they will also be treated to special performances that were planned specifically for the special.

Meanwhile, the group's debut album 'SuperM' was released on October 4 and quickly became the first debuting K-pop group to have their album reach the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

