Super Junior to attend recording for JTBC's 'Run.wav' today privately

Super Junior will be attending a recording for their scheduled appearance on JTBC2's music program 'Run.wav' today (October 16) privately, the program confirmed.

The staff of 'Run.wav' announced back on October 15, "Recording for this week's 'Run.wav' episodes 19 and 20 will resume as normal. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, the recording involving guests 'Super Junior' will be carried out privately, without an audience present. We bow our heads in apology to fans who were waiting for this event, and ask for your wholehearted understanding."

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will also resume his role as MC of 'Run.wav' on this day.

Meanwhile, Super Junior also recently announced the postponement of their comeback MV release once again, stating, "The MV release for Super Junior's 9th full album title track 'Super Clap' has been postponed until October 18 at 12 AM KST." In addition, Super Junior have canceled their scheduled 'V Live' broadcast on October 14, as well as Donghae's birthday party with fans on October 15.