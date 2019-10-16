15

Super Junior to attend recording for JTBC's 'Run.wav' today privately

Super Junior will be attending a recording for their scheduled appearance on JTBC2's music program 'Run.wav' today (October 16) privately, the program confirmed. 

The staff of 'Run.wav' announced back on October 15, "Recording for this week's 'Run.wav' episodes 19 and 20 will resume as normal. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, the recording involving guests 'Super Junior' will be carried out privately, without an audience present. We bow our heads in apology to fans who were waiting for this event, and ask for your wholehearted understanding." 

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will also resume his role as MC of 'Run.wav' on this day. 

Meanwhile, Super Junior also recently announced the postponement of their comeback MV release once again, stating, "The MV release for Super Junior's 9th full album title track 'Super Clap' has been postponed until October 18 at 12 AM KST." In addition, Super Junior have canceled their scheduled 'V Live' broadcast on October 14, as well as Donghae's birthday party with fans on October 15. 

sweetyhearty1 pt 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

I think this is all about the contract with the television which is cannot be cancelled because they did sign it before all this thing happen. You can see that even Taeyeon's comeback can be postponed because there is no contract with any other company except SM and SM not push her to do her activites as it scheduled. I think SM not pushing Super Junior to do this, but they just cant cancel it.

0

taeng0903153 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Why?? It must be hard for them.. even when Jonghyun passed away, they cancel about one month ahead schedule of sm artist..exclude tvxq concert and live appearance because they are unavoidable..

