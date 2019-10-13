Super Junior members discuss personal thoughts on marriage on 'My Little Old Boy'

Super Junior members discussed the topic of marriage on 'My Little Old Boy'.

On the October 13th installment of the variety program, the members of Super Junior shot the MV for their upcoming title song. During their lunch break, the men got together and talked about their own age, their parents' age, as well as the expectations and personal thoughts on marriage.





Siwon shared, "My father is aging now and so I would like to get married before I turn 40." Then, Heechul, four years his senior, added, "I also used to think that way too, but now I've already turned 40."

On the other hand, Leeteuk suggested that it might actually be better for one to get married during their forties. "Nine out of ten, the hyungs tell me to get married as late as possible. Nowadays, people live up to be a 100, so if you get married during your twenties then you have to live with the same person for eighty years. Those hyungs who had gotten married in their late twenties all came back. So, when I listen to them, it feels right to get married in your forties and live with that person for sixty years."

Meanwhile, Shindong expressed some worries about expecting his future grandchildren --"Let's, say that I get married at age 45 and then immediately raise a child. Then, when the child is 20, I'll be 65. I wonder if I will ever get to see my grandchildren" -- and maknae Kyuhyun brought laughter when he solemnly commented, "I think I'll live up to 150..."

Ryeowook, who "used to want to remain single," also shared that his thoughts changed after he noticed his parents aging. Heechul, whose mother also once shared wishes for him to be married before the age of 40, expressed, "I wanted to live as an idol eternally, but that thought has changed completely..."



At what age do you think the members will eventually get married?