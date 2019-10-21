3

Sunhwa says she doesn't want to become an obstacle for little brother Han Seung Woo

Sunhwa posed for the November issue of 'Grazia'.

During the interview, she was asked about X1's leader Han Seung Woo, who is her little brother. She said, "I'm so proud of him. I didn't want to become an obstacle for his beginning, so I didn't talk about him at all. I supported him and worried about him from the back as he himself built his way. We're alike in that we're pale, and that we work really hard. We're different in everything else."

