Soya reveals uncle Kim Jong Kook's response to recent comeback

Soya revealed her uncle Kim Jong Kook's response to her recent comeback with "Even Love Marked with Separation".



On the October 18th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', Soya expressed, "When my uncle Kim Jong Kook heard my new song 'Even Love Marked with Separation', he complimented me, saying that it suits me."

When DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked if she still gets pocket money from Kim Jong Kook, she responded, "The last time we met, he gave me pocket money. I'm 30 years old now, so it was a bit embarrassing." Choi Hwa Jung commented, "I use a lot of money to give my nieces and nephews pocket money. Kim Jong Kook doesn't have a wife or kid. He can give his niece pocket money."



Soya then joked, "I'll keep receiving it then." Listen to Soya's new track below!