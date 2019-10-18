Sunny Hill reveal moves in 'Nom Nom Nom' MV teaser

Sunny Hill have dropped their music video teaser for "Nom Nom Nom".



In the MV teaser, the Sunny Hill members dance to the upbeat, dance melody of "Nom Nom Nom". This marks the girl group's first comeback in 3 years, and they're returning with original members Bitna and Kota as well as new members Eunjoo and Gunhee.



Sunny Hill's "Nom Nom Nom" drops on October 22 KST. What do you think of the teaser?