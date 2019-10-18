NU'EST's Minhyun tries on 'MAC' lip colors for 'Cosmopolitan' + rates his self-beauty skills

NU'EST's Minhyun brought his flower visuals to the pages of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine's latest issue, making fans' hearts flutter with a style change to a rich auburn hair color.

For this pictorial, Minhyun tried on 'MAC Cosmetics's powder kiss lipstick lip colors, commenting on the product's lightness, durability, as well as moisturizing effect.

When asked to rate his personal self-beauty skills during his interview, Minhyun answered, "Probably something like 90 [out of 100]? I focus more on skincare than makeup." Check out some of Minhyun's preview cuts below.



