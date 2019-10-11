Song Hye Kyo to make first domestic public appearance after divorce from Song Joong Ki

Song Hye Kyo will be making her first domestic public appearance since her divorce from Song Joong Ki.



According to reports, Song Hye Kyo is attending an event for a jewelry brand at the Lotte Shopping Mall in Seoul at 2PM on October 17 KST. Since her divorce from Song Joong Ki this past July, the actress has been focusing on overseas promotions in China, Monaco, and elsewhere, and this upcoming event will mark her first time making an official public appearance in South Korea.



Song Hye Kyo also returned to social media last week. Stay tuned for updates on Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki.