Heize reveals more previews of 'Late Autumn' tracks

Heize has revealed more previews of the tracks on her upcoming mini album 'Late Autumn'!



Along with her preview of "Diary", Heize has dropped previews of "Leaves Falling in Autumn", "Late Autumn" featuring Crush", "Daum" featuring Colde", and "I'm Freezing". As previously reported, the tracks are from her 5th mini album, which features "Falling Leaves are Beautiful" and "Late Autumn" featuring Crush as title tracks.



Heize's mini album is due out on October 13 KST. Stay tuned for updates!



