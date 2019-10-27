A.C.E get wild in 'Savage' concept teasers for 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' comeback

A.C.E is less than two days away from making their comeback!

On October 27 KST, A.C.E dropped four new group concept photos through their official social media accounts. Reflecting the mood of their upcoming single "Savage," each member is dressed in bold street looks reflecting their own personal colors, creating a menacing mood as they share confidently into the camera.

Meanwhile, the group's third mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' is set for release on October 29 KST.



Check out all four teaser images below!