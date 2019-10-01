Police carry out search and seizure investigation inside X1 members' companies

On October 1, police forces began a series of search and seizure procedures inside companies such as MBK Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, and more.

The police are currently investigating accusations that the staff of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' rigged votes for the final episode of the program, despite the fact that viewers participated in paid voting via text messaging. Police are expected to procure any evidence revealing direct contact between the agencies of the current X1 members and Mnet, including computer files, printed files, etc.



Previously, police also carried out search and seizure procedures inside CJ ENM's building in Mapo-gu, Seoul, involving vote rigging allegations against 'Produce X 101' as well as Mnet's 'Idol School'.

