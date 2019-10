Group OnlyOneOf has released an apology for delaying the release of their debut music video for their title track "sage".

The group issued an apology on Twitter in both Korean and English, citing technical issues as the reason for the delay.



Check out the announcement below and stay tuned for more updates.

[#Notice/📌]



Dear fans. This is RSVP sending out a notice



The technical problems in the music video for "OnlyOneOf - sage/구원" you waited for are still not solved, so it's hard to release it at 00:00 midnight(KST). — OnlyOneOf official (@OnlyOneOf_twt) October 30, 2019