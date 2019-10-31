NU'EST win #1 + Performances from October 31st 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, BDC debuted with "Remember Me", MONSTA X came back with "Follow", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "Sage", A.C.E made their comeback with "Savage", and Tae Jin Ah returned with "Mr. Kim Seondal".

As for the winners, NU'EST and TXT were the nominees, but it was NU'EST who took the win with "Love Me". Congrats to NU'EST!



Other artists who performed include NU'EST, TXT, DAY6, N.Flying, VAV, Ariaz, ONF, ONEUS, Ladies' Code, Kang Si Won, and Ha Min Woo.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER: NU'EST







===

DEBUT: BDC







==

COMEBACK: MONSTA X







==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







==

COMEBACK: A.C.E







==

COMEBACK: Tae Jin Ah







===

NU'EST







==

TXT







==

DAY6







==

N.Flying







==

VAV







==

Ariaz







==

ONF







==

ONEUS

==

Ladies' Code

==

Kang Si Won







==

Ha Min Woo







===