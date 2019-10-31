7

NU'EST win #1 + Performances from October 31st 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, BDC debuted with "Remember Me", MONSTA X came back with "Follow", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "Sage", A.C.E made their comeback with "Savage", and Tae Jin Ah returned with "Mr. Kim Seondal". 

As for the winners, NU'EST and TXT were the nominees, but it was NU'EST who took the win with "Love Me". Congrats to NU'EST!

Other artists who performed include NU'ESTTXTDAY6N.FlyingVAVAriazONFONEUSLadies' CodeKang Si Won, and Ha Min Woo

Check out the performances below!

WINNER: NU'EST


DEBUT: BDC


COMEBACK: MONSTA X


COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf


COMEBACK: A.C.E


COMEBACK: Tae Jin Ah


NU'EST


TXT


DAY6


N.Flying


VAV


Ariaz


ONF


ONEUS

Ladies' Code

Kang Si Won


Ha Min Woo


kxk448 pts 12 minutes ago
So this is officially last performance with wonho huh

0

kxk448 pts 14 minutes ago
congrats nu’est yall deserve it

