Netizens find ironic humor in the project titles that Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun are working on

Netizens are finding ironical humor in Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's situations.

Goo Hye Sun is re-releasing her song "Must I Die" in a 2019 version, and Ahn Jae Hyun is working on a drama called 'People with Flaws'. The two titles seem to speak to their situations, and netizens find the situation funny but also a little regrettable giving their current circumstances.



As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun is currently in a public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun, who has officially filed a divorce suit after she announced she has no intention to legally separate from him.

