NCT's Mark will be making a guest appearance on this week's episode of Sky Drama's 'We Play', airing on October 12!

Mark will be joining in on a series of games with 'We Play' cast members Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, HaHa, DinDin, Jung Hyuk, and Ha Sung Woon. According to reports, Mark also showcased a very special rap only meant for 'We Play' during his recording.

Make sure to tune in to 'We Play' this week on October 12 at 6 PM KST!